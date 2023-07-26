Spring 2023 Dean’s Lists and Graduations: Holy Cross, Bryant, UVA

Above: University of Vermont

Jake P. Lehoullier, a sophomore in the College of Engineering is among the Virginia Tech students named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.

These East Greenwich students were named to the College of the Holy Cross‘ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year:

Brendan Bonner, Class of 2023

Kathleen Casey, Class of 2023

Mae Legare, Class of 2026

Marc Marandola, Class of 2026

Matthew Marcaccio, Class of 2026

Kathleen Casey received the 2023 Frank D. Comerford Award from College of the Holy Cross.

The Frank D. Comerford Award is given to a fourth-year student for superior ability in public speaking.

College of Charleston congratulates more than 2,150 students who were named to the President’s List and the Dean’s List for Spring 2023, including these local students:

Chase Hirshorn

Ellye Lennon

Jaidyn Miga

Emily Younkin has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the spring 2023 semester.

Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement and have been named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List, including these local students:

Diana Alarcon Calvo

Shawn Antonson

Megan Dignan

Sepehr Raissi

Melissa Reef

Courtney Wegrzyn

Kyle Wiggins

The President’s List is an academic distinction reserved for Bryant University‘s highest achievers who earn a GPA of 4.0 for at least 12 semester hours of work, including:

Diana Alarcon Calvo

Shawn Antonson

University of Maine announces spring 2023 Dean’s List, including these local students:

Brian Cosgrove

Grace Sheridan

Ethan Jautaikis has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.

The University of Hartford is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the Dean’s List for Spring 2023, including these local students:

Caroline Hollingsworth

Timothy Votta

Christopher Soscia

Tufts University recently announced the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester, including these local students:

Phillip Roos

Yvette Roos

Bruno Tadmoury

More than 1,000 students earned a spot on the President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester at Coastal Carolina University, including:

Lauren Pomeroy

Allison Smith

Spring 2023 Graduates:

University of Vermont President Suresh Garimella conferred degrees on an estimated 3,383 graduates at the university’s 222nd Commencement ceremony. The following local students earned bachelor’s degrees from UVM:

Kurt Dambek, with a bachelor’s in Neuroscience

Daniella Pedro, with a bachelor’s in Neuroscience

Alexander Runci, with a bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering

Irene Leary graduated from Hofstra University in May 2023, earning a BA in Spanish.