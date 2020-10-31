Spend the Weekend Watching Candidate Forums!

And interviews of the Town Council candidates too!

It seems as if a lot of EG voters have already cast their ballots but if you want to learn more about the candidates, we have got you covered. Earlier in October, we hosted candidate forums for the House District 30, Senate District 35 and EG School Committee candidates where we asked them questions culled from those submitted by readers.

There were some lively exchanges in the House and Senate debates. The House race is a reprise from two years ago, with roles reversed: incumbent Justine Caldwell is facing challenger Anthony Giarrusso. In the Senate race, incumbent Bridget Valverde, who like Caldwell is completing her first term in office, is facing challenger Charles Callanan, who made an unsuccessful bid for Town Council two years ago.

The School Committee forum featured three candidates who are all making their first run for elected office. We get a chance to learn about each of them and to hear their priorities.

Since the five members of the Town Council are running unopposed this year, we decided to interview each of them separately – to hear their impressions of the past two years and their plans for their next term.

So, whether you’ve already voted or not, here’s an opportunity to learn more about many of the people who will be representing us for the next two years.