Spend the Weekend Watching Candidate Forums!

by | Oct 30, 2020

And interviews of the Town Council candidates too!

It seems as if a lot of EG voters have already cast their ballots but if you want to learn more about the candidates, we have got you covered. Earlier in October, we hosted candidate forums for the House District 30, Senate District 35 and EG School Committee candidates where we asked them questions culled from those submitted by readers.

There were some lively exchanges in the House and Senate debates. The House race is a reprise from two years ago, with roles reversed: incumbent Justine Caldwell is facing challenger Anthony Giarrusso. In the Senate race, incumbent Bridget Valverde, who like Caldwell is completing her first term in office, is facing challenger Charles Callanan, who made an unsuccessful bid for Town Council two years ago.

The School Committee forum featured three candidates who are all making their first run for elected office. We get a chance to learn about each of them and to hear their priorities.

Since the five members of the Town Council are running unopposed this year, we decided to interview each of them separately – to hear their impressions of the past two years and their plans for their next term. ww

So, whether you’ve already voted or not, here’s an opportunity to learn more about many of the people who will be representing us for the next two years.

 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

