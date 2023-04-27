Softball: Three Days, Three Wins for Avengers

Above: Ava Fairbanks is just safe at first. Photos by Chuck Nadeau

It’s been a good week for the EG Girls Softball team, with back-to-back-to-back wins, first against Toll Gate on Tuesday, 8-1; Ponaganset (nonleague) on Wednesday, 3-2; and Barrington, 13-0 (ouch!) Thursday.

The photos here are from the game against Toll Gate, which was a showcase for junior Ava Fairbanks, who pitched a complete game with 17 strikeouts against what Coach Rob Petrucci called a “gritty” Toll Gate squad. Fairbanks went 2-3 at bat with a double and 2 runs scored at the plate. Samantha Lombardi and Sachi Chan also contributed two hits a piece.