Softball: EG Over Toll Gate, 8-3

Above: Ava Fairbanks connects for a solo home run. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find all his photos at chuckn.com).

This game can be summed up in two words: Ava Fairbanks. In her trips at bat, she singled, doubled, hit a solo homer, and then just to be different, she got hit by a pitch. All that and she pitched the 8 to 3 win over Toll Gate.

The game started off with a somber tone as a Toll Gate player presented a single rose to Coach Petrucci in honor of Olivia Passaretti, the EGHS junior softball player who died Jan. 1 after her car was hit by another. They walked to the spot in short center field and placed it on her number.

Then it was Ava’s turn to shine. She pitched three innings before the Titans were able to reach first. Then the bats started ringing as both teams started connecting.

The Avengers will end the regular season with an away game against West Warwick Friday but are already slotted in as #1 seed for the playoffs, which begin next week.

From the Senior Night game earlier this week, via EG Athletics: