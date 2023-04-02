Softball: EG Over NK, 3-1, in Preseason Matchup

Above: The 2023 EGHS Softball team in front of the #3 windscreen in honor of Olivia Passaretti. Submitted photo. 

The EGHS Girls Softball team won a preseason matchup against North Kingstown Friday, 3-1, with the start of the regular season Tuesday. 

There wasn’t a lot of action with pitchers from both teams keeping batters on their heels. Most of the balls hit were infield grounders or popups. EG’s Ava Fairbanks hit one almost to the fence in center her first time up, which was the longest ball of the day. It was chilly and breezy with no sun, and even though this was a non-conference game, taking a win from a Division 1 team is always a good thing.

“We are looking forward to the season beginning this week,” said Head Coach Rob Petrucci. “We are hoping to get off to a good start and qualify for the playoffs. This year the Avengers will be led by Senior Captain Amanda Dronzek.” 

The next game for the Avengers is Tuesday, April 4, against Westerly at home, the first league game of the season. 

Brooke Fairbanks lays down a bunt advancing the runners. Photo: C. Nadeau

Ava Fairbanks in the middle of her pitch. Photo: C. Nadeau

Margaret Neville steals second base. Photo: C. Nadeau

Sisters Ava and Brooke Fairbanks chat during a time out. Photo: C. Nadeau

The end of the game high-five. Photo: C. Nadeau

