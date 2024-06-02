Softball: A Win, a Loss & a Lifeline

Above: Ava Fairbanks sliding into home for the winning run. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Friday was warm with big pillowy clouds moving slowly through the sky. A perfect day for a ball game.

Problem was it didn’t last long. No, not the weather, the game. Total game time was 63 minutes. My problem was, no action, no pictures. How many shots of a strike can you take.

This was a classic pitching duel. Both ladies were throwing strikes. And if a batter did happen to make contact with the yellow sphere, the fielders would take care of it.

It’s only fitting that Ava Fairbanks would pitch a 4-hit shutout, and score the winning run.

The team lost to La Salle, 5-3, on Sunday (6/2/24) but since that was their first loss, they now are in the losers bracket with a game on Wednesday against the winner of a Cranston West–Prout matchup. If they win on Wednesday, they will play La Salle on Friday, June 7. (Editor’s note: Game dates have been updated since this was originally posted.)