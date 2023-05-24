Softball: 6-1 Win Over N. Smithfield

by | May 23, 2023

Above: Brooke Fairbanks would send this one over the fence. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. 

During warmup and watching both Ava Fairbanks and the North Smithfield pitcher, I was looking for a duel. They were both fast and throwing strikes didn’t hurt either. I thought a final score of 6-1 for the Avengers would never happen.

But then Brooke Fairbanks stepped up to the plate and hit a long homer over the left center field fence. With two outs and a full count. So much for my prediction. 

In addition to that homer, Brooke Fairbanks doubled, and a walk. The game was so exciting even the EG Coach Rob Petrucci got involved. He was coaching third base when he took a hard grounder right above the ankle. He has a nice bump to show for it.

Next up for the Avengers is in Narragansett on Wednesday, May 24. After that, it’s on to the playoffs.

Sarah Levy has to retreat but makes the catch. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Ava Fairbanks has to slide into second. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Catherine Neville makes it to third after an error by the outfield. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The pregame pow-wow. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Posted on 5/23/2023

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

A Good Day to Grow

A Good Day to Grow

May 18, 2023

Above: EGHS science students with the wild ginger they've potted up. Photos by Nicholas Rath By...

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 