Softball: 6-1 Win Over N. Smithfield

Above: Brooke Fairbanks would send this one over the fence. Photos by Chuck Nadeau.

During warmup and watching both Ava Fairbanks and the North Smithfield pitcher, I was looking for a duel. They were both fast and throwing strikes didn’t hurt either. I thought a final score of 6-1 for the Avengers would never happen.

But then Brooke Fairbanks stepped up to the plate and hit a long homer over the left center field fence. With two outs and a full count. So much for my prediction.

In addition to that homer, Brooke Fairbanks doubled, and a walk. The game was so exciting even the EG Coach Rob Petrucci got involved. He was coaching third base when he took a hard grounder right above the ankle. He has a nice bump to show for it.

Next up for the Avengers is in Narragansett on Wednesday, May 24. After that, it’s on to the playoffs.

Posted on 5/23/2023