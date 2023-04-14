Softball: 11-1 Romp Over Ponaganset

Above: Ava Fairbanks gets the high-five after hitting a triple. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com)

Before the game, EG Softball Coach Rob Petrucci told me that the Ponaganset field was his nemesis. He told me that he can’t remember winning more than a half dozen times in his career there. Today might be the start of a new era.

The bats were hot and the pitching by Ava Fairbanks was, as her teammate said, “awesome.” How hot were those bats, you ask? Well, eight out of nine players had at least one hit.

As for the pitching, what can I say about Ava Fairbanks? She pitched an 11-to-1 win with 12 strikeouts, 3 RBIs, and a triple.

This puts them in third place in the division. Next up for the Avengers will be on April 17 against Mt. Hope. Game time is 4:30 p.m.