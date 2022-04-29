Softball: 10-4 Win Over West Warwick

The weather is typical for April. On this day it was windy and cool. No, make that cold. The Avengers didn’t feel a thing. They came with their bats working. In the end, it showed with an impressive 10 to 4 win over a battling West Warwick team.

The battle mostly was with the wind that steered up some ‘dust devils’ in the infield. It didn’t make sliding into a base easy either. One Avenger had to be dug out after a long slide into third.

Both teams were cheered on by a respectful crowd in East Greenwich. It’s not the nicest field in the state, but the people love to bring their lawn chairs and coolers to watch and cheer their team on.\