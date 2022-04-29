Softball: 10-4 Win Over West Warwick

by | Apr 29, 2022

The weather is typical for April. On this day it was windy and cool. No, make that cold. The Avengers didn’t feel a thing. They came with their bats working. In the end, it showed with an impressive 10 to 4 win over a battling West Warwick team.

The battle mostly was with the wind that steered up some ‘dust devils’ in the infield. It didn’t make sliding into a base easy either. One Avenger had to be dug out after a long slide into third.

Both teams were cheered on by a respectful crowd in East Greenwich. It’s not the nicest field in the state, but the people love to bring their lawn chairs and coolers to watch and cheer their team on.\

Abigail Clarke takes the easy throw to first.

Abigail Clarke takes the easy throw to first.

Emily Russell on her way to a standup triple.

Ava Fairbanks was on point in her pitching.

 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

Return of The Spoon Game

Return of The Spoon Game

Apr 28, 2022

Above: 2022 Spoon Game Champion Max Reed. Photo courtesy of The Spectrum Recap of the EGHS...

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 