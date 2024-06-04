Skies Clear for Arts on Main/Chalk the Block Stroll

by | Jun 4, 2024

Above: Some family fun at Chalk the Block (5/30/24). Photo by Ellen Galoob

Families gathered at Town Hall Thursday for the annual Chalk The Block contest, put on by the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce. Though the day was overcast in the morning, it cleared up for the 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. event. Artists worked from the bottom of Courthouse Lane up the hill and around to the parking lot behind Town Hall, taking up a majority of the street. The event was rescheduled from May 23 due to weather. 

Winners were decided by both judges and a people’s choice, and organized by age categories. Each contestant got a 4 foot by 4 foot square, a box of chalk, and a t-shirt. 

Main Street Stroll included a number of bands and performers as well as local artisans. Music groups were spaced out along Main Street so walkers would drift from sound to sound, shifting from ’70s rock to folk to alternative rock. Restaurants utilized patio seating, as customers enjoyed the busyness around them.

Audrey and Nina working on a tribute to Taylor Swift’s Speak Now. Photo by Ellen Galoob

Looking down Courthouse Lane during Chalk the Block 2024. Photo by Ellen Galoob

Zoey with her square. Photo by Ellen Galoob

The duo 2 Showed Up perform in front of Town Hall. Photo by Ellen Galoob

Leetal and Maddie. Maddy placed 2nd in the under 8 category. Photo by Ellen Galoob

Ruby and Amie Boesch, winners of the Family category. Photo by Ellen Galoob

Kennedy and Reema finishing up their square. Photo by Ellen Galoob

