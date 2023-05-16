Shine the Light Brings Holistic Wellness to Main Street

Above: Shine the Light’s owners Alycia Bedrosian Hatch and Jessica Reis-Driscoll.

Among the array of offerings: Counseling, yoga, Reiki and coaching

Sponsored Content

Talk about timing. At a moment when mental and emotional health issues have never been more front and center – post-pandemic, with drug addiction and overdoses rampant and with the complicated relationships many of us have with social media – it would seem the holistic care offered by Shine the Light is just what the world has ordered.

The new EG-based health and wellness business was the vision of clinical social workers Alycia Bedrosian Hatch and Jessica Reis-Driscoll. Alycia works in Jess’s private practice in Providence and it was through that connection that they came up with Shine the Light.

“We kind of grew this business out of that vision, of having a wide array of holistic services,” says Alycia. The name – Shine the Light – comes from a song of the same name that was a favorite of Alycia’s friend Jenna, who lost her battle with mental illness. The holistic approach Jess and Alycia are offering is something Jenna would have embraced.

They chose downtown East Greenwich because they love the energy of Main Street and being so close to the water. Their Main Street office takes advantage of their third floor perch, with large windows allowing a view of Greenwich Cove and Potowomut.

In addition to being clinical social workers, both women are master Usui Reiki practitioners. Alycia comes to the business with 13 years experience and is also certified in Auricular Acu-Detox (an acupuncture-type therapy) and is an intuitive card reader. She works with children and adults and can include her dog Cyrus Bean, who is a certified comfort/therapy dog, as part of therapy.

Jess brings 23 years of clinical experience and is trained in EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing treatment) and she has vast experience in helping treat all kinds of disorders, including postpartum depression.

Shine the Light offers all of those things as well as group and private yoga classes and business and mindset coaching. They also have a mom’s support group and a book club.

“This is what we mean when we say ‘holistic,’” says Alycia. “That is what we’re offering. When we talk about holistic therapy, it is not a one-size-fits-all. It’s being creative and outside the box. So it’s not just traditional psychotherapy mental health treatment. It’s people getting a variety of things that fit different needs.”

Jess agrees.

“It’s really the ability to meet people where they are in a way you cannot traditionally do in just individual therapy,” she said. “It’s having the freedom to be creative and offer things that meet the unique needs of each person.”

For Jess, it’s personal after a bout of breast cancer several years ago (she has been cancer free for seven years this month).

“When I was diagnosed with cancer, that was super, super scary. There were so many things I tried doing to help feel less anxious, to feel more relaxed, to be in a place that was going to influence my wellness. I would go to yoga, I would get massage. I didn’t know much about Reiki at the time but I would have done that…. There’s lots of things we can offer outside of talk therapy,” she says. “We can support people who are struggling with a lot of different things, not just mental health.”

While there are many offerings at Shine the Light, both women stress clients are more than welcome to just take a yoga class or join the book club. It’s all about doing what you need to feel better, feel whole.

Find out more about Shine the Light at their website HERE.