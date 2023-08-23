Shady Hill Gunshot Incident Self-Inflicted

In a press release Wednesday (8/23/23), EG police said the woman who died after a gunshot was reported Friday, Aug. 11, appeared to have suffered a fatal self-inflicted wound.

EG police and firefighters went to a residence on Shady Hill Drive at around 5:16 p.m., according to the release, after a report of a woman with a gunshot wound.

Firefighters immediately tried to save the woman but the woman, identified as Brittany Colasanto, 27, died at the scene.

According to the press release, EGPD detectives and the state Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an initial investigation. Detectives are actively gathering information regarding this unfortunate event. The incident remains under investigation pending toxicology and autopsy results.