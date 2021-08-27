Sexual Assault Suspect Released on $20K Bail

by | Aug 27, 2021

The Cranston man accused of first degree felony sexual assault was released on $20,000 surety bail Thursday, after spending more than two weeks at the ACI. Collin Gershkoff, 22, is accused of assaulting a woman in the parking lot for Blu on the Water early Sunday morning, Aug. 1. (Surety bail requires 10 percent up front, in this case $2,000.) 

District Court Judge Mary McCaffery also placed conditions on Gershkoff’s bail, that he be monitored for alcohol and substance abuse and surrender his passport. He is due back in court Sept. 7 for consideration of home confinement.

Read an earlier story: 

Man Charged With Sexual Assault

 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 