Sexual Assault Suspect Released on $20K Bail

The Cranston man accused of first degree felony sexual assault was released on $20,000 surety bail Thursday, after spending more than two weeks at the ACI. Collin Gershkoff, 22, is accused of assaulting a woman in the parking lot for Blu on the Water early Sunday morning, Aug. 1. (Surety bail requires 10 percent up front, in this case $2,000.)

District Court Judge Mary McCaffery also placed conditions on Gershkoff’s bail, that he be monitored for alcohol and substance abuse and surrender his passport. He is due back in court Sept. 7 for consideration of home confinement.

