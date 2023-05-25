Senior Story:  Sincerely, Faith Basler 

Above: Faith Basler was a captain of the Girls Basketball team in 2023.

By Morgan Walsh

Four years ago, Faith Basler entered the halls of East Greenwich High School with one thing on her mind; making friends.

“I had come from OLM [Our Lady of Mercy] and I was very nervous my freshman year because I didn’t really know that many people here,” said Faith. “But the people you meet through classes or sports or clubs, really anyone, is a friend here.”

Faith took full advantage of the EGHS’s many clubs, school events, and sports teams. From competing on the tennis court to cheering at football games, Faith made memories to last a lifetime. She even started her own club: Letters for Rose.

Faith started the East Greenwich chapter of Letters for Rose her sophomore year with her friends Ali Land, Megan Pagliaro, Alessandra Ottiano, and Riley Gopalakrishnan. At meetings, club members come together to write letters for people at nursing homes.

Faith’s motivation to start Letters to Rose came from her grandfather. She had written letters to him after he had entered a nursing home. He cherished her letters. She realized a school club dedicated to writing similar letters could have a large impact on nursing home residents like her grandfather.

Through countless writing workshops and cookies baked for club members, Letters for Rose has succeeded in sending over 100 letters to residents at St. Elizabeth Community, an EG nursing home. Faith had found the process rewarding, but she recently saw the tangible impact of her work.

“This year we’ve actually gotten pictures of the residents we sent the letters to,” said Faith. “It makes me feel so happy to see the impact it makes on their lives.”

When Faith isn’t giving back to the community, she’s leading on the court. As a captain of the Girls Basketball team this year, she helped the team reach the playoffs. She said she enjoyed being a welcoming leader for all team members.

Faith is inspired to maintain a compassionate attitude by Mrs. Munzert, EGHS’s ceramics teacher. She feels Munzert is a strong support and role model for students.

“I think she is such a light in this school,” said Faith.”So many students look at her as a safe space.”

Looking towards college, Faith hopes to study health sciences to pursue a career as a physician’s assistant. She feels passionate about helping people with their physical health. She knows that a career path focused on helping people is right for her.

Morgan Walsh, a senior at East Greenwich High School, as written for EG News since 2020.