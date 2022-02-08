Sealants Make Sense

SPONSORED CONTENT



What is Children’s Dental Health Month?

February is Children’s Dental Health Month! Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics on South County Trail in East Greenwich recognizes the importance of this month-long national observance, bringing thousands of dedicated professionals, healthcare providers, and educators together to promote the benefits of good oral health for children, their caregivers, teachers, and many others.

Dr. Paquin, a pediatric dentist at RICD, cannot emphasize enough the importance of sealants for all patients with permanent teeth. Dr. Paquin says, “studies have shown that sealants can reduce the risk of decay by nearly 80% in molars and that developing good oral health habits at an early age is imperative to establishing a lifetime of oral health.”

What are sealants?

Sealants are thin, plastic coatings painted on the chewing surfaces of the back teeth. Sealants are painted on as a liquid and quickly harden to form a shield over the tooth.

Who can get sealants?

Both children and adults can benefit from sealants, but the earlier you get them, the better.

How do sealants work?

Sealants act as a protective barrier for your teeth. When cavity-causing bacteria that live in everyone’s mouth meet leftover food particles, they produce acids that can create holes in teeth. After the sealant has been applied it keeps those bits of food out and stops bacteria and acid from settling on your teeth.

How are sealants applied?



The tooth is cleaned.

The tooth is dried, and cotton is put around the tooth so it stays dry.

A solution is put on the tooth that makes the surface a little rough. (It is easier for the sealant to stick to a slightly rough surface.)

The tooth is rinsed and dried. Then new cotton is put around the tooth so it stays dry.

The sealant is applied in liquid form and hardens in a few seconds.

The sealant is in place.

Before and After Sealants:





Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics are pediatric dentists and orthodontists dedicated to providing the highest quality dental care to children, adolescents, and adults as well as patients with special health care needs. Scheduling a visit with Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics can provide valuable insight into you or your child’s dental health. Contact us to learn more about what to expect from your first visit and to schedule your consultation with Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics today.