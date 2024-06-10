Scouts Beautify Varnum House Museum

by | Jun 10, 2024

Above: Ravi Vishnu, center back, and other members of Troop 1 EG, along with Varnum House Museum volunteers, far left, Alison Carcieri-Cassidy and Chip Bennett. Submitted photo

Submitted content

On May 19, Ravi Vishnu and Boy Scouts from Troop 1 gathered for an Eagle Project at the Varnum House Museum. Ravi led the troop, and they spent the day beautifying the Carriage House by creating a new garden. They raked, cleared the land and planted flowers chosen by the URI Master Gardners relating to the Colonial era. The boys also reinstalled shingles, painted and mulched the Rose Garden.

Troop 1 was proud to partner with Chip Bennett and representatives from the Varnum House Museum to beautify the General Mitchell Varnum House and preserve our historical heritage in East Greenwich.

Ravi Vishnu of Troop 1 EG – this was his Eagle Scout project. Submitted photo

The new garden stretches the length of the Varnum Carriage House. Submitted photo

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joanne Breslin
Joanne Breslin
June 10, 2024 5:29 pm

The Scouts did an amazing job! A huge thank you to the Scouts and community members who gave of their time and talents to help beautify the James Mitchell Varnum House grounds.

1
Reply

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 