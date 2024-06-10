Scouts Beautify Varnum House Museum

Above: Ravi Vishnu, center back, and other members of Troop 1 EG, along with Varnum House Museum volunteers, far left, Alison Carcieri-Cassidy and Chip Bennett. Submitted photo

On May 19, Ravi Vishnu and Boy Scouts from Troop 1 gathered for an Eagle Project at the Varnum House Museum. Ravi led the troop, and they spent the day beautifying the Carriage House by creating a new garden. They raked, cleared the land and planted flowers chosen by the URI Master Gardners relating to the Colonial era. The boys also reinstalled shingles, painted and mulched the Rose Garden.

Troop 1 was proud to partner with Chip Bennett and representatives from the Varnum House Museum to beautify the General Mitchell Varnum House and preserve our historical heritage in East Greenwich.