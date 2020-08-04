School Forum Tuesday w/District Doctor, Nurses

Parents are invited to a Zoom forum with EGSD pediatrician Howard Silversmith and some of the school nurses Tuesday at 7 p.m. They will be talking about COVID-19 health and safety issues related to in-person and distance learning, and will be responding to questions previously submitted. Find the Zoom invite here:

Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86123461573. Or iPhone one-tap : US: +19292056099, 86123461573# or +13017158592, 86123461573#

Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or 888 475 4499 (Toll Free) or 877 853 5257 (Toll Free)

Webinar ID: 861 2346 1573.

