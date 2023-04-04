Here are stories about the school construction project dating from 2020, with the most recent stories listed first: 

School Building Committee Picks a Plan

Council Approves $180M Bond Cap in 3-2 Vote

School Construction Forum #2: More About EGHS, Questions on Eldredge

Council Undecided on Top Number for School Bond

School Officials Stress Educational Priorities During Public Forum

Nota Looks to Set Record Straight on School Construction

New, Higher Estimates for School Construction

What School Construction Tax Increases Could Look Like 

Proposals Illustrate Challenges of Renovating Eldredge

 

 

 

