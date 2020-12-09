School Committee to Discuss Move to Distance Learning Thursday

Above: Students at Eldredge take lunch outside Wednesday.

The School Committee is holding a special virtual session Thursday evening (12/10) to discuss a possible move to distance learning.

“Since COVID rates seem to be escalating at a faster rate, we wanted to carve out a time before our next meeting on Tuesday for the full School Committee and the community to have an update, and to potentially take action if the situation warrants,” said Committee Chair Anne Musella Wednesday.

According to Supt. Alexis Meyer, the rising number of COVID-19 cases is having an affect on school staffing, especially when staff are forced to quarantine because of close contact with someone who tests positive. To date this fall, 29 students (in-person and distance learning) and 11 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Most were one or two-person cases; there have not been any clusters of cases at any of the schools.

Several districts have moved to full distance learning in recent days, including Cranston. Meyer has said since schools opened in September that a pivot to distance learning could happen.

No decision has been made and it’s not exactly clear if Meyer needs approval from the School Committee to move to distance learning.

“My understanding is that if we get to the point where Alexis recommends reverting to full distance learning for a significant period of time, the School Committee has the authority to make that decision,” Musella said. “I am also seeking confirmation of that point from counsel.”

Here’s the agenda, including a link to the virtual meeting: School Committee Agenda, 12/10/20.