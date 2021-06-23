School Committee Resignation Forces Special Election

by | Jun 22, 2021

Lori McEwen was elected in 2016

Lori McEwen, the longest serving member of the EG School Committee, resigned at the panel’s meeting last week, effective June 30. McEwen, a Democrat, was elected in a special election in 2016, then reelected to a full four-year term in 2018. 

McEwen has served as vice chair since 2018; she has a PhD in education administration and runs an educational consulting business.

She is moving out of East Greenwich, forcing the resignation. Because it is more than a year before the next regular election, by Town Charter that means the town has to hold a special election. The Town Council has scheduled it for Tuesday, Oct. 5. That allows time for a primary, if needed.

(If McEwen’s resignation had taken place with less than a year to serve, the Town Council would have named a replacement to fill out the term.)

“I do want to say that I hate to leave the town and the School Committee sort of in the lurch,” said McEwen, noting she wished she could have left at the end of her term but “life doesn’t always work out that way.”

Her final meeting will be June 29, at which point the School Committee will elect a new vice chair.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Special thanks to these sponsors!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS