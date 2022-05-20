School Committee Honors Dozens of Students

Above: Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) Spring Conference honorees.
National Council for Women in Technology Aspirations in Computing, R.I. Affiliate
Advisor: Holly Eaves
Saloni Jain
Academic Decathlon
Academic Decathlon is a nationwide competition pitting teams of 9 students against each other in 10 subjects. Each year a different theme is the focus of study from October through March, when the state competition is held. This year’s theme was “Water: An Essential Resource.” The whole team placed 1st at the state competition. Individuals placed in gold, silver, or bronze within their divisions for some of the 10 individual events. Several students also won medals during the Nationals competitions, with the team scoring 6th for the division. Advisor: Ben Revkin
Zalmay Ahmad
Emmett Bassen-Alexander
KC Bisetti
Cooper Jones
Mia Pinkes
Cayetano Sanchez IV
Julia Xu
Raj Vishnu
2022 First Tech Robotics Challenge
The team finished in 3rd place among 35 competing high schools in Rhode Island. Advisor: Keith Doucette
Kareem Kader
Lincoln Knapp
Hugo Lin
John Mosig
Stephen Timperley
Anna Truesdell
2022 Eastern Region Scholastic Art and Writing Award Recipients
These individuals are students of Stacey Munzart, Marc Brocato, Deanna Agresti, and Jennifer Steffy.
Robert Brooks
Sara Gomez
Ella Saint
Quinn Smith
Rishi Gokhale
Aria Haan
Alana Modi
Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA)
The East Greenwich chapter earned awards in 27 of the 33 events that members competed in at the state level. That tally includes 17 first place finishes and scholarship awards. Students placing first and second qualify for the National Leadership Conference June 29–July 2, 2022, in Chicago. Advisor: Patricia Page
Anna Deng
Stephen Timperley
Saloni Jain
Brianna Knight
Isabelle Gelzhiser
Michaela Shunney
Ella DiTraglia
Emily Russell
Georgia Wood
Julia Xu
Cayetano Sanchez
Kyle Chen
Mia Schenenga
Amelia Gaffney
Margaret Neville
Rishi Gokhale
Catherine Neville
Liam Gaffney
Lucia Xu
Lila Somvanshi
Sudishma Acharya
Hannah Lalley
Alessandra Ottiano
Nolan Kelley
Cassandra Kosakowski
Timothy Pavilonis
Kathryn Foster
Hack for Global Good
The high school team won the 2022 Global Impact Award at the Hack for Global Good. Their proposal focused on identifying bold solutions to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for every child around the globe. Advisor: Patricia Page
Mia Schenenga
Sudishma Acharya
Kathryn Foster
Global Economic Symposium
On March 25, high school teams from seven states (Ill., La., Mass., N.J., N.Y., R.I., and Texas) and the District of Columbia competed in the 8th Annual Global Economic Symposium hosted by Blacks on Wall Street and Empower Yourself Ltd. The Global Economic Symposium (GES) is a team- and research-based learning experience for secondary students that requires them to research a contemporary global issue and recommend economic actions, policies, and sustainable practices that have and may help mitigate the impact of this challenge on a global and local level. Students present their findings and defend their financially-feasible recommendations to a panel of industry executives, national thought and policy leaders, and post-secondary academicians. The first-place team from East Greenwich High School earned an all-expense-paid trip to New York City on Friday, June 18, where they will meet with financial industry executives and ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Advisor: Patricia Page
Cayetano (Guy) Sanchez IV
Gabriella Giulano
Eric Anastasio Blackiston
Noella Chretien
National Model United Nations Conference in New York City
Advisor: Jody Mangiaratti
Cayetano Sanchez got the Award of Merit (3rd Place) for the Parliament of Catalonia committee.
HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) Spring Leadership Conference Medalists
Advisor: James Mire
Ana Chelidize
Julia Xu
Sara Gomez
Allie Fay
Mara Oancea
Riley Gopalakrishnan
Jack Simpson
Finan Gammell
Christian Santos
Min Lombardi
Ava Durfey
Anna Durfey
Saloni Jain
Teaghan Bristol
Alicia Chen
Alana Modi
Chen Liu
Ava Bradshaw
Hope Gee
Note: All SLC medalists qualify for participation in their respective events at the International Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tenessee, June 22-25
National French Contest
Cole Students (teacher Monica Cardi):
Lily Tremble
Sebastian Campioni
Jake Allain
Luke Norris
Madison Hennessy
Savannah Hepel
James Mitchell
Ryan Finkelstein
Rosalind Bassen-Alexander
EGHS students (teacher Julie Varone):
Emmett Bassen-Alexander
Allie Wells
Julia Ericson
Anissa Hong
PPAC Arts Scholarship
Teacher Lisa Offiler
Brea Wood
Rhode Island Financial Challenge
Teacher Ellise Wolff, Cole Middle School
Ellis Brody
Davis Collette
Liam Levy
Brandon Sullivan
Matthew Rosemark
