School Committee Honors Dozens of Students

Above: Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) Spring Conference honorees.

National Council for Women in Technology Aspirations in Computing, R.I. Affiliate

Advisor: Holly Eaves

Saloni Jain

Academic Decathlon

Academic Decathlon is a nationwide competition pitting teams of 9 students against each other in 10 subjects. Each year a different theme is the focus of study from October through March, when the state competition is held. This year’s theme was “Water: An Essential Resource.” The whole team placed 1st at the state competition. Individuals placed in gold, silver, or bronze within their divisions for some of the 10 individual events. Several students also won medals during the Nationals competitions, with the team scoring 6th for the division. Advisor: Ben Revkin

Zalmay Ahmad

Emmett Bassen-Alexander

KC Bisetti

Cooper Jones

Mia Pinkes

Cayetano Sanchez IV

Julia Xu

Raj Vishnu

2022 First Tech Robotics Challenge

The team finished in 3rd place among 35 competing high schools in Rhode Island. Advisor: Keith Doucette

Kareem Kader

Lincoln Knapp

Hugo Lin

John Mosig

Stephen Timperley

Anna Truesdell

2022 Eastern Region Scholastic Art and Writing Award Recipients

These individuals are students of Stacey Munzart, Marc Brocato, Deanna Agresti, and Jennifer Steffy.

Robert Brooks

Sara Gomez

Ella Saint

Quinn Smith

Rishi Gokhale

Aria Haan

Alana Modi

Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA)

The East Greenwich chapter earned awards in 27 of the 33 events that members competed in at the state level. That tally includes 17 first place finishes and scholarship awards. Students placing first and second qualify for the National Leadership Conference June 29–July 2, 2022, in Chicago. Advisor: Patricia Page

Anna Deng

Stephen Timperley

Saloni Jain

Brianna Knight

Isabelle Gelzhiser

Michaela Shunney

Ella DiTraglia

Emily Russell

Georgia Wood

Julia Xu

Cayetano Sanchez

Kyle Chen

Mia Schenenga

Amelia Gaffney

Margaret Neville

Rishi Gokhale

Catherine Neville

Liam Gaffney

Lucia Xu

Lila Somvanshi

Sudishma Acharya

Hannah Lalley

Alessandra Ottiano

Nolan Kelley

Cassandra Kosakowski

Timothy Pavilonis

Kathryn Foster

Hack for Global Good

The high school team won the 2022 Global Impact Award at the Hack for Global Good. Their proposal focused on identifying bold solutions to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for every child around the globe. Advisor: Patricia Page

Mia Schenenga

Sudishma Acharya

Kathryn Foster

Global Economic Symposium

On March 25, high school teams from seven states (Ill., La., Mass., N.J., N.Y., R.I., and Texas) and the District of Columbia competed in the 8th Annual Global Economic Symposium hosted by Blacks on Wall Street and Empower Yourself Ltd. The Global Economic Symposium (GES) is a team- and research-based learning experience for secondary students that requires them to research a contemporary global issue and recommend economic actions, policies, and sustainable practices that have and may help mitigate the impact of this challenge on a global and local level. Students present their findings and defend their financially-feasible recommendations to a panel of industry executives, national thought and policy leaders, and post-secondary academicians. The first-place team from East Greenwich High School earned an all-expense-paid trip to New York City on Friday, June 18, where they will meet with financial industry executives and ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Advisor: Patricia Page

Cayetano (Guy) Sanchez IV

Gabriella Giulano

Eric Anastasio Blackiston

Noella Chretien

National Model United Nations Conference in New York City

Advisor: Jody Mangiaratti

Cayetano Sanchez got the Award of Merit (3rd Place) for the Parliament of Catalonia committee.

HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) Spring Leadership Conference Medalists

Advisor: James Mire

Ana Chelidize

Julia Xu

Sara Gomez

Allie Fay

Mara Oancea

Riley Gopalakrishnan

Jack Simpson

Finan Gammell

Christian Santos

Min Lombardi

Ava Durfey

Anna Durfey

Saloni Jain

Teaghan Bristol

Alicia Chen

Alana Modi

Chen Liu

Ava Bradshaw

Hope Gee

Note: All SLC medalists qualify for participation in their respective events at the International Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tenessee, June 22-25

National French Contest

Cole Students (teacher Monica Cardi):

Lily Tremble

Sebastian Campioni

Jake Allain

Luke Norris

Madison Hennessy

Savannah Hepel

James Mitchell

Ryan Finkelstein

Rosalind Bassen-Alexander

EGHS students (teacher Julie Varone):

Emmett Bassen-Alexander

Allie Wells

Julia Ericson

Anissa Hong

PPAC Arts Scholarship

Teacher Lisa Offiler

Brea Wood

Rhode Island Financial Challenge

Teacher Ellise Wolff, Cole Middle School

Ellis Brody

Davis Collette

Liam Levy

Brandon Sullivan

Matthew Rosemark