School Building Tours Start May 3

Residents are invited to see what the buildings look like as part of Schools Master Plan

As a part of the work of the Master Plan, the school district is offering guided building tours at each of our buildings. These tours will be led by the school building principals and EGSD Facilities Director Bob Wilmarth. Members of the consulting firms Colliers and Studio Jade will also be at the tours, along with members of the Building Committee.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, May 3, 4-5 p.m. @ Frenchtown Elementary

Thursday, May 4, 5-6 p.m. @ Hanaford Elementary

Tuesday, May 9, 5-6 p.m. @ Cole Middle School

Tuesday, May 16, 5-6 p.m. @ Meadowbrook Farms Elementary School

Wednesday, May 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m. @ East Greenwich High School

Tuesday, May 23, 5-6 @ Eldredge Elementary School

“The hope is that the community can better understand what our buildings currently look like and see the possibilities that Option C brings us,” said Supt. Brian Ricca in a press release Monday. “At their regular meeting on April 18, the School Committee chose Option C to present to the Town Council for the Master Plan.”

He added, “Please feel welcome to join one (or more) of these guided tours to learn more about the buildings and dream about what can be with our Master Plan!”