School Bond Referendum: Forum, Early Voting Wednesday

With Election Day three weeks away, a public forum on the $150 million school bond referendum takes place Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. in the first-floor auditorium at New England Tech and in-person voting also begins at Town Hall.

The forum, presented by East Greenwich News and the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, will feature questions fielded from readers in the weeks leading up to the event. It is open to the public (doors will open at 6:30 p.m.) and will be live-streamed on the EG News Facebook page HERE. The East Greenwich Rotary Club and New England Tech are sponsors.

Five panelists were take questions from moderator Elizabeth McNamara, editor of EG News: Town Council President Mark Schwager, Town Manager Andy Nota, School Committee Chair Alyson Powell, School Supt. Brian Ricca, and Colliers construction consultant Derek Osterman.

The time to apply for a mail ballot has passed but registered EG voters can vote early in the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall – bring a photo ID – between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Monday, Nov. 6. On that final Monday, the poll will close at 4 p.m.

On Election Day, only one polling place will be open, at Swift Community Center, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You will need a photo ID.

For more details, check out vote.ri.gov or the town’s website HERE or call 401-886-8603.