Scholarship Fund Honors Memory of Olivia Passaretti

One year after the tragic killing of 17-year-old Olivia Rose Passaretti, an East Greenwich High School junior whose car was struck in the early morning hours on New Year’s Day by an alleged drunk driver and habitual offender, her school, family and friends are paying tribute to her life and memory with the Olivia Passaretti Memorial Scholarship Fund and Liv’s Eternal Light which will benefit East Greenwich High School students who are pursuing higher learning at a college/university or trade school and local non-profits, respectively.

“We have lived one year without my beautiful ‘forever 17’-year-old daughter Olivia. My heart will never be the same without her and my family’s lives are changed forever,” said Janine Passaretti-Molloy, Olivia’s mother. “With the help of East Greenwich High School and many friends who want to keep Olivia’s beautiful bright light shining, we are so proud to announce the Olivia Passaretti Memorial Scholarship Fund and Liv’s Eternal Light, a nonprofit created in her name in the hopes that we can keep Olivia’s beautiful memory alive and help local students to fulfill their goals and make a difference in their communities.”

The scholarship, established by East Greenwich High School and funded in part through Liv’s Eternal Light, is open to all East Greenwich High School students who demonstrate sportsman-like conduct on and off the field, display kindness and compassion and have the desire to make a difference in the lives of others. Those who wish to learn more, donate or apply, click HERE.

Liv’s Eternal Light, created by Olivia’s family and friends, is a membership-based nonprofit organization that will raise and donate funds each year through membership fees to local charities. Liv’s Eternal Light aims to donate tens of thousands of dollars per year to area nonprofits. Established to honor Olivia Passaretti, the fund will donate a portion of its proceeds each year to The Olivia Passaretti Memorial Scholarship Fund.

To learn more about or to join Liv’s Eternal Light, please visit: www.livseternallight.org.