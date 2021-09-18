‘Savor EG’ Goes Deckside at EG Yacht Club

14 local restaurants will be offering tastings to kick off the 2021 EG Restaurant Week

Savor EG returns to the East Greenwich Yacht Club Tuesday, Thursday, Sept. 23 – a welcome return after a one-year pandemic-forced hiatus. Much of the event will be held outdoors, on the EGYC’s new deck, offering some late-summer waterfront enjoyment.

The event, presented by the EG Chamber of Commerce, will benefit the R.I. Community Food Bank and the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women this year, with 14 venues in the 02818 offering samples of their culinary specialties. EG Chamber Executive Director Steve Lombardi said Savor EG has become a great way to kick off East Greenwich Restaurant Week, which begins Friday, Sept. 24 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 3.

“It was important to bring back Restaurant Week after a year’s absence,” Lombardi said. “And Savor EG is a chance to sample many of our restaurants under one roof – only it’s not under a roof – it’s on the deck. We think it’s going to be a fantastic setting to enjoy a lot of E.G.’s best restaurants.”

You can get tickets for $25 through Tuesday, Sept. 21, or $30 after, by contacting the EG Chamber of Commerce at eastgreenwichchamber.com or (401) 885-0020. Hope to see you there!

Here are the participating restaurants/eateries: