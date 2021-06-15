Rocky Hill Country Day School Celebrates Class of 2021

Above: Members of the Rocky Hill Country Day School’s Class of 2021.
On Friday Rocky Hill Country Day School celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2021 for an in-person ceremony, sitting in family groups on the lawn of the historic, waterfront campus. The event was live streamed for extended family, friends, and faculty and a jumbo screen projected the event for optimal viewing. The ceremony included live speeches from Head of School Diane Rich, Don McCaughey from the Board of Trustees, and Senior Commencement Speaker, Jasper Summers of Providence. Class President Sara Laurent of North Kingstown presented the Class Gift. The class valedictorian was Lily Kutcher of Narragansett.
Each student came on stage to receive their diploma and hear adulations written about them by their advisor. The celebrations were concluded with one of the longest-standing traditions of Commencement, the Rose Ceremony, where students present roses to specific parents and faculty/staff who they wish to honor. In a final salute to the Class of 2021, Head of Upper School, Brady Wheatley, led the students on a procession through the community.
As Diane Rich noted in her opening remarks, “we have transitioned from surviving to thriving. Last spring, we were uncertain and anxious. And now, look where we are. Specifically, look at where you graduates are.”
Graduates (with hometown):
Stefania Andreev, Saunderstown
Sinead Burnett, East Greenwich
Lucia Cato, East Greenwich
Yiran Chen, Shenzhen, China
Taylor Cote, Warwick
Sarah Cunningham, Warwick
George Gabro, Barrington
Dante Garcia, Kingstown
Alexey Greim, East Greenwich
Ava Grenier-Riley, Cranston
David Gutierrez, Central Falls
Benjamin Jenkins, Middletown
Troy Johnson, Middletown
Lily Kutcher, Narragansett
Jordan Lanowy, Jamestown
Sara Laurent, North Kingstown
Dylan Lehouiller, Saunderstown
Yuxiao Lin, North Providence
Tamira Lopes, Providence
Yuhan Lu, Richmond
Caelan Lynch, East Greenwich
Jeremiah Malone, East Greenwich
Mason Parker, Portsmouth
Marlon Monterosso, Providence
Chase Schulte, Warwick
Jasper Summers, Providence
Matthew Sherry, Wakefield
Irca Sian, Pawtucket
Grace Starosciak, Coventry
Jack Sweeney, Kingston
Daxton Tassone, West Kingston
Gregory Tatevian, Warwick
Abigail Tillinghast, Warwick
Bridget Vanderveer, Middletown
Ming Wang, Beijing, China
Connor Warner, Westerly
Alejandro Wu, East Greenwich
Zi Yi Wu, North Providence
Jiayi Yang, East Greenwich
Huijun Yu, Sichuan, China
Zhou Zheng, East Greenwich
