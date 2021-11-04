Rocky Hill Country Day Field Hockey Team Wins D3 State Title

Submitted by Rocky Hill Country Day School

Rocky Hill Country Day School defeated Chariho High School 3-1 in the Division 3 Field Hockey state championship before a packed Cranston Stadium Monday. Coming into the clash as underdogs, the second-seeded Rocky Hill Country Day School took hold of the game from the start, running hard lines at the team from South County and holding a strong defensive position across the field.

Despite the forward thinking play, the game remained scoreless until the third quarter when Rocky Hill Country Day’s center forward, Anna McLaughlin, hit a rebound from a shot by Francesca McCaughey. At that point the floodgates opened, with two scores in quick succession, the first from CJ Rozen, after which Francesca McCaughey grabbed the goal that her attacking play so deserved. Chariho sneaked a consolation goal halfway through the fourth quarter, the only blemish on a superb display by Rocky Hill Country Day’s goalie, Kaz Bradley, who held it down in the net with seven saves.

Senior captains Lizzie Hayes and Rachel Arabian played exceptionally in defense, pushing their team forward from the back, shouting words of encouragement heard across the stadium and leading their team to victory for the first time since 1997.

“Our team goal was to rep our way to the states with resiliency, effort and pride,” said Head Coach Traci Fairchild. “And watching the team come together in their final game, where we won that title, every single player, fan, and parent showed us what Mariner Pride is really all about. What a night to be a Rocky Hill Country Day Mariner.”