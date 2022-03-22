Rocky Hill CDS Hoops Star Named Gatorade Player of Year

Above: Rocky Hill Country Day School’s Denzel Correia gets air during a game this past season. Photo courtesy of RHCDS

Denzel Correia of Rocky Hill Country Day School has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade Rhode Island Boys Basketball Player of the Year. This is the first time any student from RHCDS has been tapped as a Gatorade athlete of the year.

“[Correia’s] dedication to his game, his team, and his school, both on the court and on campus, is unparalleled. Denzel represents all we ask of our student-athletes: resiliency, effort, and pride. He set this goal for himself and tirelessly worked towards it and we are so proud of him,” said Megan Williams, Rocky Hill Country Day School athletic director.

The 6-foot-3, 165-pound senior guard averaged 21.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this past season, leading the Mariners (18-5) to the New England Prep School Athletic Council Class D tournament championship game. The 2022 Southeastern New England Conference Player of the Year, Correia is a two-time First Team All-SENE selection. He scored 1,082 points in his three years at Rocky Hill.

Correia developed and led leadership activities for middle school students at Rocky Hill and he has volunteered locally at the Vincent Brown Community Center in Providence as a youth basketball coach and mentor. He has maintained a 3.24 GPA in the classroom. A Warwick resident, Correia remains undecided regarding college plans.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one high school student in each of the 50 states and in the District of Columbia in football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.