Robin Recommends: Spring Book Selections

Looking for your next good read? The following are all winners and if you’re looking for something else please feel free to get in touch. Bonus points if you know what all five of these authors have in common!

The Golden Doves by Martha Hall Kelly – For fans of historical fiction and the beloved Lilac Girls, this one’s for you. There’s still time to plan a day trip to the Bellamy-Ferriday House in Bethlehem, Conn. – the inspiration for these books. We’ll be hosting Martha on June 5 via zoom to discuss The Golden Doves, if you’d like to join us please email me for the link ( by Martha Hall Kelly – For fans of historical fiction and the beloved Lilac Girls, this one’s for you. There’s still time to plan a day trip to the Bellamy-Ferriday House in Bethlehem, Conn. – the inspiration for these books. We’ll be hosting Martha on June 5 via zoom to discuss The Golden Doves, if you’d like to join us please email me for the link ( [email protected] ).

The Soulmate by Sally Hepworth – Sally’s books keep us turning the pages and this thriller is no exception. How well do we really know those closest to us? And we’ll be hosting Sally on June 26 via zoom (email for info).

Loyalty by Lisa Scottoline – Nothing says unputdownable like a Lisa Scottoline novel. Loyalty takes us to lemon-scented Sicily and is set during the rise of the Mafia. This book is action packed and of course filled with unforgettable characters.

City Of Dreams by Don Winslow – Classic crime saga continues in book two of the trilogy. Local guy makes good in this ambitious thriller set in Providence.

The House Is On Fire by Rachel Beanland – From the author who brought us Florence Adler Swims Forever comes a totally different story. This one is based on the 1811 Richmond (Va.) Theatre fire and is told from four viewpoints.

Literary influencer Robin Kall has built a devoted and passionate following in her local Rhode Island, online, and wherever there are readers. In addition to her talk show, Robin has hosted countless “can’t miss” author events including her annual “Summer With Robin,” “Evening With Authors,” and the more recently minted “Biggest Book Club, Smallest State.” Robin is a graduate of Binghamton University and lives in East Greenwich with her husband and their corgi, Benny. Follow Robin on twitter, instagram, and on Facebook. All of the books shown here are available on Bookshop.org which supports Independent bookstores.