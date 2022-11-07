Robin Recommends: Something For Everyone

This month, I’m back with a recommendation for everyone. Take your pick or try them all:
- The Family Outing by Jessi Hempel – a thoughtful, funny, and honest look at family members living authentically.
- Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons from a Wise Old Dog by Jenna Blum – dog lovers, this one’s for you.
- The Prisoner by B. A. Paris – a stunning new thriller from one of the best!
- Dictator Lunches: Inspired Meals That Will Compel Even the Toughest of (Tyrants) Children by Jenny Mollen – Fun, colorful and filled with yummy ideas.
- Inside Bridgerton by Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers – This is one gorgeous book for Bridgerton lovers.
About the author:
Robin Kall is a literary influencer, who over the past two decades has built a devoted and passionate following both in her local Rhode Island, online, and wherever there are readers. In addition to her talk show, Robin has hosted countless “can’t miss” author events including her annual “Summer With Robin,” “Evening With Authors” and the more recently minted “Biggest Book Club, Smallest State.” Robin is a graduate of Binghamton University and lives in East Greenwich with her husband and their corgi, Benny. Follow Robin on twitter, instagram, and on Facebook.
