Robin Recommends: December’s Picks

For the latest in my bookish endeavors, The Rhode Island Book Club, or to get the scoop on a special movie screening of A Man Called Otto (based on the book, A Man Called Ove), email me HERE. Until then, check out my December picks especially for East Greenwich News readers:
- Somebody Feed Phil The Book- brought to you by Netflix. If you aren’t already watching Phil you have some catching up to do. This book has it all – location, people, food, and tons of fun!
- Have I Told You This Already by Lauren Graham – The subtitle says it all: Stories I Don’t Want To Forget To Remember. Lauren is thoughtful, hilarious, and smart and so are are stories. If you loved Gilmore Girls….
- Someday, Maybe by Onyi Nwabineli – my favorite kind of novel, an unputdownable debut. With a tight-knit Nigerian family at its center and unforgettable characters, this is a the perfect book to curl up with this winter.
- The Modern Hippie Table by Lauren Thomas – I love cookbooks and nothing says “cook from my book” like modern hippie. This book is filled with easy to follow and delicious sounding recipes. You’ll feel like you’re sitting around Lauren’s big old farm table sharing in her magic. Fun fact: I’ll be chatting with Lauren live on Instagram on December 15, at 3 p.m.
- Number One is Walking by Steve Martin and drawings by Harry Bliss – This is a must-have for the Steve Martin and/or Harry Bliss fan. Martin is a masterful storyteller and this collection covers his many years in his various creative worlds plus some never heard before stories. Steve Martin is a treasure!
About the author:
Robin Kall is a literary influencer, who over the past two decades, has built a devoted and passionate following in her local Rhode Island, online, and wherever there are readers. In addition to her talk show, Robin has hosted countless “can’t miss” author events including her annual “Summer With Robin,” “Evening With Authors” and the more recently minted “Biggest Book Club, Smallest State.” Robin is a graduate of Binghamton University and lives in East Greenwich with her husband and their corgi, Benny. Follow Robin on twitter, instagram, and on Facebook.
