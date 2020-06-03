Revisiting History . . .

Nearly 40 years ago, local notables Robert Allen Greene, Steve Greene and Elmer Palmer helped to recreate the Bourbonnais Regiment that fought the final battle of the American Revolution. A pair of them posed at the foot of the Appomattox memorial in Alexandria, Virginia. It portrays a Confederate soldier, looking south.

Here is their tale of that evening.

The inscription on the south face of the monument’s base reads: “Erected to the memory of Confederate dead of Alexandria, Va. By their Surviving Comrades, May 24th 1889.” On the north side: “They died in the consciousness of duty faithfully performed.”

Tuesday morning, the Confederate soldier was removed from his perch in the middle of Alexandria’s major thoroughfare, after standing guard there for 131 years.

Here is a story about that.

It’s a timely reminder that while history should never be forgotten, it shouldn’t always be lauded.