Residents Invited to Community Resilience Building Workshop

Submitted by Al Ranaldi, EG director of planning

Given previous and ongoing events, we find ourselves in a new era of more unpredictable and severe weather that can potentially cause more damage to our community. To be as proactive as we can in preparing and protecting East Greenwich, I would like to personally invite you to join me for an online Community Resilience Building (CRB) Workshop. The CRB Workshop will take place virtually on April 20th from 9am till 12 p.m.

The Nature Conservancy, in direct partnership with the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, is offering this timely CRB workshop which will bring together community members like you to comprehensively identify and prioritize steps to reduce risk and improve resilience across East Greenwich. This workshop will also help clarify and advance comprehensive community resilience planning and hazard mitigation efforts.

The workshop’s objectives are as follows:

Strengthen understand between hazards and local planning efforts.

Evaluate strengths and vulnerabilities of the community, infrastructure, and natural resources.

Develop and prioritize resilient actions for the municipality, local organizations, businesses, neighborhoods, land trusts, and community organizations.

Please RSVP for the April 20 Community Resilience Building Workshop as soon as possible to Albert Ranaldi, Planning Director at [email protected] or 401-886-8643.

In advance of this event please take some time to complete the following pre-workshop survey that will ensure the process is informed by your experience and knowledge. Link to survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EASTGREENWICH

If you cannot make the workshop, please consider sending a designee. Send their name and email address to me and I will be sure they get an invitation.

Thank you for your consideration! A link to the online workshop will be sent out to registered participants shortly prior to the event.

