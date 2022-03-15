Resident: ‘Thank you, EG Fire Department’

By Salley Gibney

I am a fairly new resident of East Greenwich having arrived here during COVID, so I have not had the opportunity to fully embrace all that East Greenwich has to offer. However, I have had the opportunity to witness and experience the professionalism and caring of the East Greenwich Fire and Rescue Team.

Not long ago I saw a woman, who was barely conscious, on the ground across the street from my apartment and I called 911. The East Greenwich fire department EMTs and a police officer arrived very quickly. I was very impressed with the professionalism, respect and caring with which they cared for this woman. I sent a letter to the fire chief and police chief commending these officers. I received return letters from both stating that often the good deeds are overlooked.

Recently, I experienced this professionalism, respect and caring firsthand when I suffered cardiac symptoms. My daughter placed the 911 call. The EGFD team #1 including Lt. Bob Gardner, FF Ron Preston, Engine #1 Captain Tom Bailey and FF Kevin King arrived very quickly and performed the necessary protocols while reassuring me during the process. Having worked as an emergency room registered nurse years ago, I know the drill and appreciate a #1A team.

I feel that during these challenging times it is so important for each of us to realize and appreciate our humanity and acknowledge how we are all in this together. The Town of East Greenwich is so very fortunate to have these amazing Fire and Rescue officers here for us.

Once again, I would like to thank the EMT team #1 for their service. I for one am very grateful to have you there for me and all of East Greenwich.

Warm regards,

Salley Gibney