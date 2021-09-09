Remembering a Special Teacher

I am sad to hear that John Plummer, a wonderful educator, recently passed away. My condolences to John’s family. Please know that he made a lasting impact on people’s lives.

Upon reading the notice, my memories took me back to Cole Junior High School (as it was called back then). John was part of a wonderful community that loved young learners. When I first began working in East Greenwich, Cole’s culture had a magical allure. The staff there were really special. John Plummer was one of those individuals. I can easily recall him, covered in chalk, enthralling and encouraging students. This was a beautiful thing to witness.

While being more friendly than a friend I still remember his caring, professionalism, and humor. I hope this poem – Covered in Chalk – will bring a smile of recognition. John was a big man with an equally large heart. It was great witnessing his work.

Covered in Chalk There stood before a classroom

Covered with white and yellow chalk

A tall imposing figure

With voice booming as he’d talk

Fifty eyes were riveted on him

Listening to each detail

From a man immersed in passion

Who would not let you fail It’s difficult to measure

The lessons that we teach

But there are those who’ll testify

Of Big John Plummer’s reach

He’ll be remembered fondly

Whenever folks will talk

About that caring teacher

Covered with schoolhouse chalk

See you soon. Regards,

Bob

Bob Houghtaling is the director of the East Greenwich Drug Program, a mental health counselor, and poet.