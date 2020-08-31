Registered? You Can Cast Primary Ballot Today

by | Aug 30, 2020 | Election 2020

And, interested in being a poll worker? EG is accepting applications.

Voting booths set up in the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall are open for primary voting now.

Did you know if you are a registered voter you can vote right now, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall? You don’t need a reason. You don’t need to have applied for a mail ballot. You can simply walk in, say you want to vote, and show a valid ID and you will be ushered into the back, where there are two voting booths set up. 

Of course, you can also wait until Primary Day Sept. 8 and cast a ballot at your polling place.

If you have already applied for a primary mail ballot, you should fill it out as soon as you get it and put it back in the mail. It is too late to seek a mail ballot for the primary. 

What’s on this year’s Primary ballot? Only one race in EG: the Democratic contest between U.S. Rep. James Langevin and his challenger, Providence resident Dylan Conley. You can read about Langevin HERE and about Conley HERE.

If you have a mail ballot, you can drop it at the box at Town Hall.

FYI, you have until Oct. 16 to request a mail ballot for the regular election Nov. 3. 

To learn more about this year’s election process, HERE’s a video from the Town Clerk and Town Canvasser that explains the process. 

And, if you are interested in working at the polls for the election, please call 401-886-8603. Find out more about how to participate in elections HERE.

Stay up to date – sign up for our free newsletter HERE.

 

468

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.