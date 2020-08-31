Registered? You Can Cast Primary Ballot Today

And, interested in being a poll worker? EG is accepting applications.

Did you know if you are a registered voter you can vote right now, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall? You don’t need a reason. You don’t need to have applied for a mail ballot. You can simply walk in, say you want to vote, and show a valid ID and you will be ushered into the back, where there are two voting booths set up.

Of course, you can also wait until Primary Day Sept. 8 and cast a ballot at your polling place.

If you have already applied for a primary mail ballot, you should fill it out as soon as you get it and put it back in the mail. It is too late to seek a mail ballot for the primary.

What’s on this year’s Primary ballot? Only one race in EG: the Democratic contest between U.S. Rep. James Langevin and his challenger, Providence resident Dylan Conley. You can read about Langevin HERE and about Conley HERE.

FYI, you have until Oct. 16 to request a mail ballot for the regular election Nov. 3.

To learn more about this year’s election process, HERE’s a video from the Town Clerk and Town Canvasser that explains the process.

And, if you are interested in working at the polls for the election, please call 401-886-8603. Find out more about how to participate in elections HERE.

