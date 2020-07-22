Recalling the Magical Tercentenary Summer of 1977

Friend of EG News Mark Thompson has uncovered a treasure trove of photographs and artifacts from the celebration to end all celebrations: the two-week party honoring the 300th anniversary of East Greenwich’s founding in 1977.

It was an extravaganza that leaves those of us who came to East Greenwich in later years breathless. And, of course, for all of you who were in East Greenwich that summer, you have the marvelous memories. Mark Thompson was editor of the Rhode Island Pendulum that year (before he left our fair town for the fame that awaited him in the wider world). He has been sharing photos and other items during the past few days on the EG News Facebook page and will continue through July 31, which was the final day of the 1977 Tercentenary celebration. We invite you to take a trip down memory lane or learn about the festivities for the first time by clicking HERE. Check back to the Facebook page daily for new posts!

If you’re up for some more reading, check out the three-part series we ran in 2014 about the Tercentenary:

1977: The Summer EG Partied 2 Weeks Straight – Tercentenary, Part 1

1977: A Ball, A Pageant and a Parade – Tercentenary, Part 2

1977: The End of East Greenwich, Small Town U.S.A. – Tercentenary, Part 3

And, remember, the town’s 350th anniversary is just a few short years away (2027)!

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.