Rec News: Moorings Available, Camp Counselors Needed

Above: Moored boats in Greenwich Cove. Photo by Ray Johnson

And new playgrounds coming to Fairfield, Sun Valley

The town has 110 moorings in Greenwich Cove, 35 set aside for commercial use and 75 for individuals. The thing about a town mooring is this: once you have one, you can keep it as long as you pay the yearly cost – $175 for residents, $350 for nonresidents, and $300 for commercial moorings. So, it’s not like at the beginning of each boating season all 110 are up for grabs. Most aren’t. But it turns out, this year, there are 7 or 8 available and town Community Services Director Andy Wade wants residents to get the first crack at them.

So if you live in East Greenwich and would like a town mooring, contact Rachel at Parks & Recreation [email protected] or (401) 886-8626, ext. 1.

Summer is coming and that means summer camps. The town has a host of offerings and has made some changes this year. Most significantly, children can sign up to attend day camp for the full day and those camps will be held at both Eldredge and Frenchtown schools. The morning specialty camps will continue to be held at East Greenwich High School. Participants of those camps can join the day camp for the afternoon. Transportation between the high school and the two day camp sites will be available. Another change: the day camp will go until 4:30 p.m. instead of the previous 3 p.m., which could go a long way toward helping out working parents. Find the summer guide HERE.

NOW HIRING! The town is looking for enthusiastic camp counselors to help run the various camps. This is an ideal job for those in the final years of high school or in college or some other post-high school activity. If you love kids and lots of activities – or know someone who fits that description – the town Community Services Department would LOVE to hear from you/them! Contact Josh Wolff at [email protected] or email [email protected].

The town is updating two playgrounds this spring – be on the lookout! The playground on Fairfield Avenue is getting refurbished now – expect it to be ready for fun sometime in April. And the Sun Valley playground should be done by May, says Community Services director Andy Wade. Great news for the younger set (and their parents!).

Looking ahead: The town will be holding a public workshop on parks and recreation facilities – tentative date is Thursday, May 12. The idea is to get as much community input as possible so try to set aside that night (we will confirm soon!) to make your ideas/thoughts/opinions known!

Find more information at the Parks & Rec/Community Services Department page on the town’s website HERE.