Real-ly Fun Regatta!

by | Aug 5, 2021

It was an idea born of necessity – Greenwich Bay Sailing Association needed new sails for its fleet of Hunter 140 boats and GBSA board members thought they had a great way to get them: invite local real estate companies to each buy sails ($1,200 for each pair of sails), each of which would then bear the company’s logo. 

Monday night was the payoff – the first-ever “REALGatta,” with GBSA’s six Hunters riding the wind with the real estate company sails. It turned out to be a picture (and sailing) perfect evening. Because there were eight sails, there was some swapping out mid-regatta. One GBSA instructor or junior instructor piloted each boat, with a two-member “crew” from the various real estate companies. 

A series of eight races through a short course just off the shore from the beach at Goddard Park, proving great viewing for those on the beach. In the end, RE/MAX Professionals captured first place, with Phipps placing second and REAL coming in third. 

Participants were Phipps, REAL, Greenwich Bay Brokers, RE/MAX Professionals, HomeSmart, RI Real Estate, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s, Williams & Stuart. 

Might there be plans afoot for a rematch next year? 

Preparing to set sail.

Photo by JJ Salvatore

Audrey Stavrand (left) and Ada Oancea helped to run the regatta. Photo by JJ Salvatore

Photo by JJ Salvatore

Photo by JJ Salvatore

Sailing into the sun.

