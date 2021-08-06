Real-ly Fun Regatta!

It was an idea born of necessity – Greenwich Bay Sailing Association needed new sails for its fleet of Hunter 140 boats and GBSA board members thought they had a great way to get them: invite local real estate companies to each buy sails ($1,200 for each pair of sails), each of which would then bear the company’s logo.

Monday night was the payoff – the first-ever “REALGatta,” with GBSA’s six Hunters riding the wind with the real estate company sails. It turned out to be a picture (and sailing) perfect evening. Because there were eight sails, there was some swapping out mid-regatta. One GBSA instructor or junior instructor piloted each boat, with a two-member “crew” from the various real estate companies.

A series of eight races through a short course just off the shore from the beach at Goddard Park, proving great viewing for those on the beach. In the end, RE/MAX Professionals captured first place, with Phipps placing second and REAL coming in third.

Participants were Phipps, REAL, Greenwich Bay Brokers, RE/MAX Professionals, HomeSmart, RI Real Estate, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s, Williams & Stuart.

Might there be plans afoot for a rematch next year?