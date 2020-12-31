If there was one theme to people’s hopes for the new year, it was hugs and connections with loved ones. But there were plenty of other sentiments expressed too. It’s not too late to add your 6 words – leave them in a comment. And, from EG News: Happy, happy new year to everyone!
Hugs, seeing smiles, kids in school
Sherri McGraw
Driving to reunions, pandemic in rearview.
John Walsh
Kids get to be kids again.
Katie Silberman
Entire family dining at one table!
Priscilla Welsh
To get out of my house!
(Although I kinda like it here.)
Joy Richter Weisbord
Covid-19: This, too, shall pass!
Pat Young
What goes and what should stay?
Courtney Thibeault
Anything better than the year 2020.
Emma Michaud
My hope is for good health.
Judy Stenberg
Family reunion with all loved ones.
Sara Cronin
Getting back doing what we do!!!
Laurie Dyl Boyle
Peace and good health for all.
Susan McManus
More banks opening in East Greenwich.
Jesse Perry
Peace, Hugs, Freedom, Parties, Vacation, Friends.
Leah Mega
Hope we can all survive 2021.
Melinda Bates
May there
Be fewer
Hard days.
Harold Ambler
Give me another glass of wine.
(Actually, make that a whiskey please.)
Lisa Sussman
Hug everybody, smile without a mask.
Romina Smulever
Please, just a boring ass year!
Matthew Bodoff
Spend time with beloved family members
Mary MacIntosh
Let’s all agree 2020 never happened.
Neal McNamara
Inspire, learn, laugh, travel, hug, serve!
John Santos
May Beauty enfold you in 2021.
Bruce Mastracchio
Hoping we remember 2021 as Babyboom!
Deanna Sheridan
I long to wear lipgloss again.
Tracy Barron
Kindness, kindness, kindness, kindness, kindness, kindness!!!!!!
Leslie Berger
2021 is going to be epic.
Sherri Tracey
… to hold and kiss my mom.
Lilyanne Werle
Families close, worries far, friends together.
Bethany Cicerchia
God bless us, every one! ~ 2021!
Quinn Darcey
That no child go hungry anywhere.
Mike Dexter
Smiles, handshakes, hugs and more hugs.
Christy Vella Noland
Get good grades and a job.
Aidan McNamara
How can I be of service?
Carmen Lysaght
May the lord bless your health.
Richard Percival
Love, peace and hope for everyone.
Kim Lennon
Watch my kids hug their grandparents.
Danielle DiTraglia
Camaraderie. SMILES! Equanimity. HUGS! Recovery. LOVE!
JoAnn Capaldi
Peace of mind, peace for country.
Shelagh Michaud
Looking forward to lots of hugging.
Sandra K. Basile*
*I bet that’s one that you’ll get a lot. But I miss hugging family and friends so much it hurts. A hug means more than “I love you”. It means I believe in you. We’re in this together. We are humans. We need each other. Thank you. You are the best. There’s no one like you. It’s an exclamation point. And a promise. It’s a send off and a welcome home. It’s Congratulations. It’s You did it! It’s Bless you. It’s I’ve missed you. It’s You make me happy and I can’t wait to see you again soon. It’s good luck. It’s Be Brave. It’s Bravo. It’s Get Better Soon. It’s I’m sorry and I’m sad. It’s I know, I know. It’s It will get better soon. It’s Hallelujah! And Will Wonders Never Cease. It’s You mean the world to me. It’s I love you.
Top photo courtesy of Marisol Benitez.
