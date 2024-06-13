Rakovic Named EG Teacher of Year

Above: Pat Rakovic surprised when she enters the gym at Frenchtown and finds it filled with students and staff to celebrate her.

At Frenchtown Elementary School on Monday, June 10, Patricia Rakovic was named the East Greenwich Public Schools Teacher of the Year. Mrs. Rakovic was nominated by her peers at Frenchtown and was considered by the Leadership Team with other nominees from each of the six school buildings.

Frenchtown Principal Maryann Crudale shared, “Queen Patricia Rakovic quotes Anthony J. Angelo, ‘Develop a passion for learning, if you do, you will never cease to grow.’ Pat’s dedication to our students, innovative teaching methods, and unwavering passion for education make her an exceptional educator.”

All six nominees were asked to rate themselves on the Rhode Island Department of Education Teacher Responsibilities Rubric. The rubric contains four domains: School Responsibilities and Communication, Professionalism, Professional Growth, and Planning. The Leadership Team reviewed the data and then considered all nominees through the lens of the RIDE Teacher Professional Practice Rubric, which contains two domains: the classroom environment and Instruction.

School Committee Chair Alyson Powell noted, “We are delighted to honor Mrs. Rakoivic for her outstanding dedication and unwavering commitment to fostering a positive learning environment. Her passion for education and ability to inspire students and colleagues to achieve their best have made a positive and lasting impact on our community.”

Originally from New York City, Mrs. Rakovic grew up with parents who instilled the belief that education was the key to a better life, and she was the first in her family to graduate from college. Mrs. Rakovic pursued a degree in speech and language pathology with a minor in education at Lehman College. Her unique path, enriched by student teaching experiences in the South Bronx, Harlem, and Hell’s Kitchen, deepened Mrs. Rakovic’s understanding of poverty and the transformative power of education. Continuing her education at New York University, Mrs. Rakovic earned a master’s degree with Phi Beta Kappa honors during the deinstitutionalization era. An encounter with a student named Andrew, who showed unexpected empathy despite his institutionalized life, profoundly shaped her career, reinforcing the professional commitment to seeing the person first and understanding the impact of high expectations on students’ abilities.

Mrs. Rakovic’s career spans 45 years in education. Before joining East Greenwich Schools, she was director of pediatrics at Sargent Rehabilitation. In the ‘90s, as the autism spectrum student population grew, she joined a Rhode Island Department of Education community group to address their needs. This collaboration led to a three-year grant and her faculty role at East Greenwich. Mrs. Rakovic is honored to be one of the founding members of the Rhode Island Autism Project. In EGPS, she has worked in five of the six schools as a speech and language pathologist.

Demonstrating lifelong learning and a commitment to growth at all levels of education, Mrs. Ravkovic has also taught at Rhode Island College, Johnson and Wales, Rhode Island Community College, and Providence College. She served as a clinical supervisor at the University of Rhode Island for 12 years and continues supervising graduate students in their outplacements. She is a nationally certified speech and language pathologist with a special education director certificate and a dyslexia endorsement. Mrs. Rakovic’s areas of expertise include language development, autism spectrum disorder, and literacy development.

Mrs. Rakovic resides in Narragansett with her husband Bob, their son Christopher, who recently relocated from Kentucky, and their beloved dogs. As a proud mother of four and a grandmother of four, her favorite place to be is walking the beach, listening to an audiobook with her dog by her side, and a grandchild running up ahead.

In reflecting on this beautiful celebration of a lifetime of professional education, Dr. Ricca offered: “Patricia models lifelong learning, never being satisfied with what she knows and always striving to better herself on behalf of her students, their families, and colleagues. We are a better district because of her.”