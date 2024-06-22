R.I. Active Toastmasters Installs Club Officers

Submitted content
On Monday evening June 17, Rhode Island Active Toastmaster’s held their officer elections during their June meeting, for the upcoming Toastmaster’s year starting on July 1 and running through June 30. New president Bethany Hashway lives in East Greenwich.
Here’s some background information about Toastmasters. This club is one of 13,500 in Toastmasters International, a nonprofit, educational organization devoted to the development of public speaking and leadership skills. The organization has approximately 280,000 members in 116 countries.
Rhode Island Active Toastmasters meets on the first and third Mondays of the month from 6:30 -8:15 p.m. We meet at New England Institute of Technology at One New England Tech Boulevard, East Greenwich, RI 02818. For more information, please visit our website at https://riat.toastmastersclubs.org.
Below are the officers that were installed:
President – Bethany Hashway
Vice President of Education- Jorie Foer
Vice President of Membership- Heidi Kranz
Vice President of Public Relations – Michael Brady
Treasurer- Manouka Leconte
Secretary- Evelyne Pierre-Mike
Sgt. At Arms- Lance Ratkoski