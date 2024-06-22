R.I. Active Toastmasters Installs Club Officers

Submitted content

On Monday evening June 17, Rhode Island Active Toastmaster’s held their officer elections during their June meeting, for the upcoming Toastmaster’s year starting on July 1 and running through June 30. New president Bethany Hashway lives in East Greenwich.

Here’s some background information about Toastmasters. This club is one of 13,500 in Toastmasters International, a nonprofit, educational organization devoted to the development of public speaking and leadership skills. The organization has approximately 280,000 members in 116 countries.

Rhode Island Active Toastmasters meets on the first and third Mondays of the month from 6:30 -8:15 p.m. We meet at New England Institute of Technology at One New England Tech Boulevard, East Greenwich, RI 02818. For more information, please visit our website at https://riat.toastmastersclubs.org.

Below are the officers that were installed:

President – Bethany Hashway

Vice President of Education- Jorie Foer

Vice President of Membership- Heidi Kranz

Vice President of Public Relations – Michael Brady

Treasurer- Manouka Leconte

Secretary- Evelyne Pierre-Mike

Sgt. At Arms- Lance Ratkoski