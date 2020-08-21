QB Swanson Honored by Gridiron Club

Above: QB Conrad Swanson. Credit: Tracy Coppola Above: QB Conrad Swanson. Credit: Tracy Coppola

Conrad Swanson , East Greenwich Avenger quarterback who graduated in June, received the Providence Gridiron Club Award as the top back in his Division for the 2019 season.

Left, presenting the award is PGC President Bob Izzi.

Swanson is headed to Western New England University next fall and hopes to replicate his feats on the gridiron for the Golden Bears. Conrad’s Dad, Conrad Sr,. also played for WNEU.