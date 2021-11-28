Public Support Wins EG Firefighters a Turkey Dinner



In addition, Cox Business gives the firefighters $500 to donate to their charity of choice: EG News 😊

Call it a very nice ripple effect. Cox Business recently ran a campaign asking the public to vote for their favorite first responder facilities. Firefighters from five Rhode Island fire departments came out on top, including the firefighters from the East Greenwich Fire Department. For that, on Tuesday, Cox presented the firefighters with an early Thanksgiving meal as well as a $500 check for the non-profit of their choice. The firefighters chose East Greenwich News – and, yes, we did do a happy dance when we heard the news. The timing of this particular “ripple effect” couldn’t have been better. EG News is in the middle of our yearend fundraising drive and donations right now are being doubled by a matching grant from the Institute for Nonprofit News.

“We picked East Greenwich News to receive the $500 donation due to all the tremendous work they due for the community and the Town of East Greenwich,” said Capt. Bill Perry. State Sen. Bridget Valverde (Dist. 35) and Rep. Justine Caldwell (Dist. 30) were also on hand for the presentation.