Providence Gridiron Hold Awards Night April 5

Above: Vin Ucci, right, with his brother Joe. They coached Moses Brown to a state title in 2022.

The Providence Gridiron Club will hold its Annual Awards Night on April 5, at 7 p.m., at the Quonset ‘O’ Club, 200 Lt. Brown Road, North Kingstown. Tickets are $40 for a four course meal featuring roasted chicken, salad, pasta, and dessert. Last year’s attendance was over 300 so get your tickets early.

This past year, the PGC has celebrated local athletes at Leadership Night, Captain’s Night, Hall of Fame Night, Super Bowl Night and MVP Night. The Annual Awards Night culminates their “season,” which runs from September to April.

This years’ award winners:

Division 1

Back – Jamezell Lassiger, La Salle Academy

Lineman – Alex Morin, Bishop Henricken

Coach – Geoff Marcone, La Salle Academy

Division 2A

Back – Moses Meus, St. Raphael Academy

Coach – Mike Sassi, St. Raphael Academy

Division 2B

Back – Lance Williams, Westerly

Lineman – Pat Conserve, Cumberland

Coach – Dustin Almeida, Portsmouth

Division 3A

Back – Colin Fitts, Chariho

Lineman – Guy Bamba, Tolman

Coach – Matthew Kestler, Middletown

Division 3B

Back – Myles Craddock, Moses Brown

Lineman – Devin Beaulieu, West Warwick

Coach – Vin Ucci, Moses Brown

Division 4

Back – Antonio Cabral, Davies Tech

Lineman – Chande Nobre, Central Falls

Coach – Glen Castiglia, Smithfield

Special Awards

Lawrence P. Gallogly Humanitarian Award – Dino Campopiano

Lou Cimini Officiating Award – Mark DiSalvo

Home State Hero Award – Malik Gavek, Cranston East, URI

Pride of Rhode Island Award – Cristos Argys, Moses Brown, Cheshire, Holy Cross

Additional awards will be announced the night of the banquet. For any further information or details, contact Robert Izzi, Gridiron Club president: [email protected] or 401-378-4393.