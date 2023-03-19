Providence Gridiron Hold Awards Night April 5

Above: Vin Ucci, right, with his brother Joe. They coached Moses Brown to a state title in 2022.
The Providence Gridiron Club will hold its Annual Awards Night on April 5, at 7 p.m., at the Quonset ‘O’ Club, 200 Lt. Brown Road, North Kingstown. Tickets are $40 for a four course meal featuring roasted chicken, salad, pasta, and dessert. Last year’s attendance was over 300 so get your tickets early.
This past year, the PGC has celebrated local athletes at Leadership Night, Captain’s Night, Hall of Fame Night, Super Bowl Night and MVP Night. The Annual Awards Night culminates their “season,” which runs from September to April.
This years’ award winners:
Division 1
Back – Jamezell Lassiger, La Salle Academy
Lineman – Alex Morin, Bishop Henricken
Coach – Geoff Marcone, La Salle Academy
Division 2A
Back – Moses Meus, St. Raphael Academy
Coach – Mike Sassi, St. Raphael Academy
Division 2B
Back – Lance Williams, Westerly
Lineman – Pat Conserve, Cumberland
Coach – Dustin Almeida, Portsmouth
Division 3A
Back – Colin Fitts, Chariho
Lineman – Guy Bamba, Tolman
Coach – Matthew Kestler, Middletown
Division 3B
Back – Myles Craddock, Moses Brown
Lineman – Devin Beaulieu, West Warwick
Coach – Vin Ucci, Moses Brown
Division 4
Back – Antonio Cabral, Davies Tech
Lineman – Chande Nobre, Central Falls
Coach – Glen Castiglia, Smithfield
Special Awards
Lawrence P. Gallogly Humanitarian Award – Dino Campopiano
Lou Cimini Officiating Award – Mark DiSalvo
Home State Hero Award – Malik Gavek, Cranston East, URI
Pride of Rhode Island Award – Cristos Argys, Moses Brown, Cheshire, Holy Cross
Additional awards will be announced the night of the banquet. For any further information or details, contact Robert Izzi, Gridiron Club president: [email protected] or 401-378-4393.
