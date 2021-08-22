Power Outages Over Swaths of EG

Tropical Storm Henri had yet to make landfall Sunday morning but was making itself felt across East Greenwich, where downed power lines have caused outages in the Frenchtown area and north and south of Middle Road around Route 4. According to the National Grid outage map (HERE), an estimated 1,600 customers are affected. The utility company has said it will not attempt to repair lines during the storm.

According to EG police, there were multiple transformer explosions on Frenchtown Road and the road is now blocked at High Hawk, with live wires down blocking the exit from Woodbridge.

Meanwhile, resident Mary MacIntosh on Moosehorn Road sent this message to EG News late Sunday morning:

“Special thanks to our EG town staff! We called in a tree blocking Moosehorn Road and our neighbor’s drive an hour or so ago and the EG team is already out removing the tree despite the storm still being underway. Our neighbor has a newborn so the quick turnaround is especially welcomed. Thanks so much!

Town workers clear a tree Sunday morning that fell on Moosehorn Drive, blocking a driveway. Credit: Mary MacIntosh

Meanwhile, the storm keeps shifting its course. Earlier today, it was aiming for Block Island and Matunuck before veering into Connecticut but the latest trajectory has the center bypassing Rhode Island, with landfall in Stonington, Conn.

Here’s a video from 9:30 Sunday morning: 

