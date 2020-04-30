Police Welcome 3 New Officers to the Ranks

Above: New EGPD officer Daniel Pickering is sworn in by Town Clerk Leigh Carney Tuesday.

Town Clerk Leigh Carney swore in three new patrolmen Tuesday, one month ahead of schedule and, of course, at a proper social distance. Normally, such events would take place in Council Chambers at Town Hall with some pomp and circumstance. But in the middle of a global pandemic, the swearing in was a little more basic.

The result, however, is the same and so we welcome Patrolmen Nolan Carney*, Ryan Coogan, and Daniel Pickering to the East Greenwich Police Department.

Their course at the state Police Academy was sped up due to the COVID-19 restrictions. For the final month of their training, they were split into smaller groups to complete the various units. Chief Stephen Brown said they would need to return for breathalyzer training but all other training was done.

For the next 6 to 12 months, the new patrolmen will be learning about the EG Police Department, everything from policies and learning how to dispatch to ride-alongs and field training.

The three hires help fill gaps in the department but it is still down three positions: two on patrol and one animal control officer. While Chief Brown said he was ready to fill the two patrol positions, the economic tsunami wrought by the pandemic has prompted a town hiring freeze. With Town Manager Andrew Nota talking about possible layoffs, these three patrolmen might be the last hires the town sees for a while.

*No relation to Leigh Carney.

Do you get our newsletter? In these uncertain times especially, it’s the best way to know what’s going on. And it’s easy to sign up – just click HERE.