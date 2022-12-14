Police Looking for Missing EG Man, 33

The East Greenwich Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating David Craig, a 33-year old East Greenwich man last seen in the area of Carr’s Pond Road at Middle Road in East Greenwich. He is known to frequent Carr’s Pond in the Big River Management Area. He was last seen Tuesday (12/13/2022) at around noon. Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the E.G.P.D. on their main line (401) 884-2244.

David A. Craig, 33

Description: Male, White, 5’09”, 125 lbs, Short Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes, Possible Light Facial Hair

Date/Time Last Seen: 12/13/22 at 12 noon in the area of Middle Road at Carr’s Pond Rd. East Greenwich

Possible Destination: Unknown

Clothing: Hunter Orange Hat, Black Puffy Jacket, Black Vest, Sweatpants, Navy Blue “Keen” Hiking Boots, Gray Backpack.