Police Log: Worrisome Boyfriends, Sign Skullduggery

By Suraj Sait

Monday, March 30

4:25 p.m. – A caller said that a large group of kids were playing on the high school fields. An officer checked it out, and found that the group size was less than five and that the kids were maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Tuesday, March 31

12:45 a.m. – A caller told police that a white BMW, of newer make, was dawdling in a parking lot on Division, stopping from car to car. An officer spoke to the operator, who stated that he was just waiting for a friend.

11:12 a.m. – A man told police that he had lost $2,500 due to fraud. Initially, the scammer had contacted him through his email about a possible opportunity. The scammer then sent the man a check for $2,950 and instructed the man to send him 3 money orders for a total of $2,500. The man did so, but when he went to deposit the $2950 check, discovered that it was fake.

3:53 p.m. – A caller said that kids were playing lacrosse on the easement fields at the high school. An officer checked it out and found no issues since there were fewer than five kids, all of whom were 6 feet apart.

5:44 p.m. – A caller reported a barking dog on Maplewood Drive. Police brought the animal in to restore the peace.

6:49 p.m. – Police assisted the fire department in transporting an elderly woman to Rhode Island hospital.

10:56 p.m. – The state police told EG police that a man had told them he felt unsafe because of his daughter’s boyfriend and he wanted the boyfriend gone. EG police issued a No Trespass order to the boyfriend.

Wednesday, April 1

3:15 a.m. – A caller told police that her mother’s boyfriend was fighting with her mother. The police arrived, found that it was only a verbal argument, and were able to restore peace.

9:23 a.m. – An elderly man asked police if he could travel to a neighboring state to visit family. Police told the man to stay at home and ask for assistance if he needed it. They also told the man that he should try and stay in touch with his family by calling them instead.

10:52 a.m. – A man said the windshield of one of his trucks had been damaged by flying rocks caused by a vehicle doing donuts in the parking lot. The man said he only wanted payment for the damage.

1:13 p.m. – Police told workers for a company doing tree work on South County Trail they didn’t have the proper signage so they needed to stop work.

5:44 p.m. – A caller said that a man was trying to remove a sign at Goddard Park using a wrench. Police did not find the man upon arriving. However, police did find the tampered sign. Someone had pulled it out of the ground and placed it in a bush. Police took the sign back to the station and notified the Dept. of Environmental Management.

Thursday, April 2

2:07 a.m. – A caller told police that a man driving a truck approached his daughter while she was out walking her dog. Police checked in, but didn’t see anything suspicious.

6:57 a.m. – A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend was violating a no-contact order. Previously, the woman had let the man into her house, even though she had the order against him. After a few days, she called the police and said she was concerned and worried for the daughter she and the boyfriend have together. After searching the premises, police found the man underneath a parked car and took him into police headquarters. The man was then taken to Kent County for treatment.

10:04 a.m. – A man told police that his vehicle was missing its license plate. After doing research on the lost plate, police discovered that it was actually suspended, and told the man to settle that status with the registry before police could say the plate was missing.

2 p.m. – A caller said that her daughter was followed by a black Nissan Rogue while out on a run.

2:37 p.m. – A Main Street caller told police that a man was removing things from a building being renovated. Police followed up with the owner of the building, who said the man was allowed to remove debris and bricks.

4:05 p.m. – A caller said that four people were behaving weirdly at the Shell gas station on Post Road. One of the girls in the group appeared to be intoxicated.

5:57 p.m. – A caller told police that three kids were riding their bicycles too fast, trying to beat cars going downhill. An officer tracked down the kids and told them to use more caution.

Friday, April 3

1:21 p.m. – A caller spotted a raccoon, possibly rabid, outside Endzone Bar and Grill. Police didn’t find any trace of it after investigating.

Saturday, April 4

2:55 a.m. – A caller told police that he was receiving multiple prank calls from a single location. Police called the residence, and the phone was picked up by a youth who hung up when he heard the call was from EGPD. Police later learned the youth hadn’t made the calls.

10:25 a.m. – Police received word that people were getting their hair done at Iranni’s Hair Design on Main Street. But when police checked the store, they found that the establishment was secure.

3:50 p.m. – A caller said that a car was veering dangerously through Stone Ridge Drive while kids were out riding their bikes. Police checked the area but didn’t find the vehicle.

4 p.m. – Police issued a verbal warning to a man who’d allegedly driven into oncoming traffic and had gone over the medians and curbs. The man said he had been distracted.

8:30 p.m. – A man told police a visiting friend had had a few glasses of wine, and while he was preparing a meal, she slipped out and he didn’t know where she went. The man said he looked outside but couldn’t find his friend’s car, and didn’t know what the vehicle looked like or where she lived. Police did not find the woman after searching the area.

Sunday, April 5

11:31 a.m. – A caller told police that a man carrying camera equipment was going into the backyard of a residence on Eldredge Avenue. Police learned the man was a real estate agent taking photos of the house.

2:52 p.m. – Police helped a woman retrieve her dog, which had gotten stuck in a fenced-in area behind the American Legion Hall on Main Street.