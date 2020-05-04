Police Log: Woman Hospitalized After Hitting Head in Cell

By Andrew Belfry

Monday, April 13

10 a.m. – The owner of a German Shepherd on Frenchtown Road told police his dog attacked a raccoon in the owner’s yard the previous day. The owner separated the animals, both of which appeared uninjured. The dog was taken to the vet out of caution, but doctors advised that the dog was up to date on its shots. The owner was instructed to quarantine the dog for 10 days and observe it for signs of illness.

11:39 a.m. – Police reported tree branches down on Moosehorn Road. The branches were moved.

2:07 p.m. – Police responded to a sign board that had blown into the roadway on South County Trail and Middle Road. Officers reached out and left a message for the construction company to respond.

3:05 p.m. – The Rhode Island DEM requested assistance from the EGPD regarding a vehicle that refused to stop. The vehicle had allegedly rammed barriers at Goddard Park then refused to stop. A DEM officer followed the car onto Route 95 northbound; EGPD proceeded onto 95 but was unable to locate the vehicle.

4:48 p.m. – Warwick PD asked EGPD to check out what triggered an alarm at the Showcase Cinema on Quaker Lane. Police did not see anyone inside the theater but noticed a hatch on the roof had blown open.

6 p.m. – A landscaper told police the company had not been paid $700 for a October cleanup in an address in East Greenwich, despite several emails and telephone calls seeking payment. The landscaper said he was going to send the bill to a collection agency, but police were able to talk with the homeowner, who said he’d sent a check in January but likely had the wrong address. He will send a check to the correct address.

Tuesday, April 14

3:31 a.m. – A resident of Stone Ridge Drive contacted police to register a noise complaint. The caller stated that the generator at a neighboring house was keeping the family awake. Police attempted to make contact with the neighbor, but no one answered at the residence.

9:20 a.m. – An EG woman told police she had been physically assaulted by a man from whom she’d had a protective order against but had since lifted. Officers observed injuries to her arm, neck and chest and were told the man made verbal threats as well. The officers spoke with a neighbor who confirmed the allegation and determined there was probable cause to draw up a warrant for the suspect.

7:16 p.m. – Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Pizza Haven on South County Trail after being notified that a woman who purchased food from the restaurant appeared to be falling asleep behind the wheel of her car. Officers determined that the woman was eating her food and doing fine.

10:31 p.m. – A caller told police about a car parked in the Santander Bank parking lot on Second Avenue where one of the two occupants appeared to be doing strange things in the passenger’s seat. Officers determined that the two family members were speaking about a personal issue; they were sent on their way.

11:16 p.m. – A caller told police that a white truck was parked on the curve of Maplewood Drive near Hickory Drive possibly creating a hazard to people coming around the corner. The owner of the car was notified and agreed to move the vehicle.

Wednesday, April 15

2:31 p.m. – Police were notified of a man hanging around the cemetery on First Avenue. Officers advise the man was ok.

Thursday, April 16

9:53 a.m. – Police were notified of a man claiming to be from a service company who entered a home on Division Road without permission. Upon further investigation, police determined that the man was the East Greenwich building inspector checking on the status of a permit issued regarding the water heater. EGPD notified the building inspector of the call made to the station.

Friday, April 17

11:13 a.m. – Police received a report of a man wearing a black leather jacket and black shorts who jumped out of his mother’s car on the southbound Route 4 service road. He was quickly located and picked up by his mother.

1:55 p.m. – A caller complained about construction debris in front of a home on Brisas Circle for over a week. The homeowner told police the debris would be taken to the transfer station the following day.

7:52 p.m. – Police received a call about a cow in the road on South County Trail.

8:17 p.m. – A caller told police an ex-girlfriend was sending harassing text messages.

8:31 p.m. – Police were dispatched to Greenwich Hotel on Main Street after a caller informed police that an intoxicated man was attempting to drive home. The man turned over his keys to the individual who called police and left his car at the establishment overnight.

11:07 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick woman, 28, for domestic simple assault and battery, domestic vandalism, and domestic disorderly conduct after surveillance video showed her hitting her boyfriend’s car while in the parking lot at Victor’s Kitchen and Pizzeria on Post Road. Initially, the woman told police she had hit the Mercedes by mistake while trying to leave, but CCTV showed she first blocked the Mercedes with her car, a mini-cooper, then got out and started yelling, then hit the Mercedes with her car. She did tell police her boyfriend had been unfaithful to her. After refusing to complete the booking process, the woman was placed in a cell where she tried to climb a wall, fell, and struck her head. EGFD rescue took her to Kent Hospital and then RI Hospital for a minor brain bleed.

Saturday, April 18

12:34 a.m. – A caller informed police that he was on the phone with an woman who sounded like she was choking. Police responded and found the woman to be fine.

2 p.m. – Police arrested a Hyde Park, Mass., man, 21, for domestic simple assault, domestic refusal to turn over a phone, and domestic disorderly conduct after he showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s EG residence to pick up his unemployment check but then became physically abusive. He said the woman owed him more money and he grabbed her phone when she went to call the police. He also pulled her by her hair. The woman called over to neighbors, asking them to call 911. Police took the man into custody.

7:50 p.m. – A Crompton Road resident told police his neighbor’s two dogs had been running in his yard, used his property as a bathroom and startled his wife. The man told police he feared that his neighbor’s dogs would attack his two dogs. Police talked with the neighbor, who said he did not believe his dogs got out of his yard but agreed to use a leash when taking his dogs out in the future.

Sunday, April 19

2:05 p.m. – Police responded to a call of a barking dog on Maplewood Drive. Officers on the scene determined that there was no dog in the yard of the house in question.

6:41 p.m. – A caller told police someone was playing amplified music on King and Water streets. Officers later determined that the area was quiet.

7:07 p.m. – A woman told police she and her boyfriend had been involved in a verbal altercation at their house in East Greenwich. The boyfriend left the home but was sitting in a parked white Toyota Highlander up the street. The caller told police she would take their children and leave the residence for the night.

9:20 p.m. – A caller from McParland Way notified police that she heard gunshots coming from across Middle Road. She called back to advise police that her daughter had seen fireworks in that area.